MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MFA Financial by 91,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 98,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 98,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 562,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.