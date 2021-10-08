Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.27, but opened at 5.02. Meta Materials shares last traded at 5.00, with a volume of 54,187 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.
Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
