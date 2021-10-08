Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.27, but opened at 5.02. Meta Materials shares last traded at 5.00, with a volume of 54,187 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

