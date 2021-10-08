Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

