Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). 77,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 44,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of £13.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

