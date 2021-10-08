Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBWM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 26,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,145. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $537.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

