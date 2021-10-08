MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 4.1% Higher

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.30. 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 99,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $579.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

