MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) versus Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Financial Contrast

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediciNova and Nexien BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediciNova currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.72%. Given MediciNova’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and Nexien BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -13.67% -13.03% Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -7,327.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of MediciNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediciNova and Nexien BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova N/A N/A -$13.85 million ($0.31) -11.84 Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Summary

MediciNova beats Nexien BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of Food and Drug Administration-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders and medical conditions. It also invests in companies with technologies or medications focused on cannabinoid-based research. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Glendale, CO.

