McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Down 13.1%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) shares fell 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $18.20. 609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPHYF. Berenberg Bank lowered McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get McPhy Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for McPhy Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPhy Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.