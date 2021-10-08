McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.70

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.70 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,551,000 after buying an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

