MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.56 and traded as high as C$18.21. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 7,115 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$506.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.56.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.