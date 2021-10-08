McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in McAfee by 352.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 410,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 319,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in McAfee by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in McAfee during the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

MCFE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a PE ratio of -64.59.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.