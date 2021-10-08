Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

