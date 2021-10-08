Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target upped by Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.30.

Matador Resources stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

