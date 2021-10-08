Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 426,893 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 426,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.01% of State Street worth $284,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

