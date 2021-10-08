Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $522.76 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $522,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

