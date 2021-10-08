Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $340.79 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.31% of Howmet Aerospace worth $340,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWM stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

