Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $252.26 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.16% of STAG Industrial worth $252,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,993,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $40.80 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

