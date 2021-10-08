Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hess were worth $268,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 116.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 43.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.