Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 6,044 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.75% of Wix.com worth $447,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,072,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.07. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

