Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Buys £152.67 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey bought 21 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50) per share, for a total transaction of £152.67 ($199.46).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Martyn Coffey acquired 18 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 705.50 ($9.22) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 771.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 733.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

