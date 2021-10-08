Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $142.60. Marriott International has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

