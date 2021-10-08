Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

