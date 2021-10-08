Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

