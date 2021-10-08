Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $22.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

