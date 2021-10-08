Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

