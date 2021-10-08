MakiSwap (MAKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00062047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00142917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00093164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.74 or 1.00044214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.69 or 0.06526844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

