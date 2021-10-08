Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

