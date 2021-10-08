Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 2.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.87. 11,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.70 and its 200-day moving average is $353.38. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

