Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 771 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 1.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. 8,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

