Makena Capital Management LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 1.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.35. 99,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,559. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $242.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

