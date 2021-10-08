Majedie Asset Management Ltd Purchases 44,070 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 558,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,652,664. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

