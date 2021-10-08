Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $34.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 145.2% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 23,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,301.06. 102,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

