Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,769 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $81,247,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 512.1% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,260 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $5,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 566,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,203,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

