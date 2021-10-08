Majedie Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

NYSE AON traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,862. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $302.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

