Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 110.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 110,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $189.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.25 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

