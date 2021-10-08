Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,343,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $139,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

