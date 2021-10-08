Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 636,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen raised Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

