M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in September

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.6 days.

Shares of MTHRF stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. M3 has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55.

About M3

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

