LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

