LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $135.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

LYB opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

