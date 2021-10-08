Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$15.30 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.16.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$9.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.95. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.