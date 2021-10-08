Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

LNDNF remained flat at $$38.60 during trading on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

