Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Down 27.4% in September

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 22,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 191.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $95,355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 236.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,817 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $28,015,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 182.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,373 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 12,030,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Lufax has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

