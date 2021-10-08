Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.83.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
