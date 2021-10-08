Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LUCRF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

