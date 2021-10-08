LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.30 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

