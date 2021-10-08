LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.