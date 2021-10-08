Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.5% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 67,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 88,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

