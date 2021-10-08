Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Loop Industries stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

