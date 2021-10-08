Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

