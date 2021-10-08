Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Update

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 512,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LGV remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Thursday. 350,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,270. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

